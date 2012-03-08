TEXT-Fitch:CDS on Smithfield strengthen ahead of earnings

March 08 - Tighter credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Smithfield Foods Inc. are
indicating increased market confidence, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings
commentary.
CDS on Smithfield (reporting Thursday) have tightened 17% over the past three
months, notably outperforming the broader North America food and beverage sector
(9% tighter on average). CDS for Smithfield also became less liquid over the
past quarter, falling from the ninth regional percentile to the 16th. 'Improved
market sentiment is likely being buoyed by Smithfield's debt reduction and
record operating performance,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.
Companies reporting this week include the following:
First Industrial LP (FINANCIALS/Real Estate Investment Trusts)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 446 basis points (bps) to 373 bps, a decrease of -16%. The
liquidity score on First Industrial LP decreased from 9 to 8.26 over the
three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 58th
percentile to the 50th percentile.
Navistar International Corporation (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Engineering)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 496 bps to 487 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score
on Navistar International Corporation decreased from 8.64 to 8.41 over the
three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 51st
percentile to the 54th percentile.
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 389 bps to 322 bps, a decrease of -17%. The liquidity
score on Smithfield Foods, Inc. decreased from 7.19 to 6.93 over the three-month
period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the ninth percentile to
the 16th percentile.
