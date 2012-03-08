TEXT-S&P summary: Koppers Inc.

March 08 -

Rationale

The ratings on Pittsburgh-based Koppers Inc. reflect our assessment of its business risk as "fair" and financial risk as "significant" (as our criteria define the terms). With annual revenues of approximately $1.5 billion, Koppers is a leading provider of carbon compounds and commercial wood treatment products. The company operates two divisions: carbon materials and chemicals (around 65% of 2011 revenues); and railroad and utility products (35%).

Koppers' fair business risk profile includes its leading market positions in its niche markets, reasonably stable operating performance, and good geographic diversity (about 45% of sales generated outside the U.S.). The stability of the company's railroad segment, along with its high percentage of long-term contracts, helps mitigate raw material pressures and aids operating performance. The company's financial profile benefits from strong liquidity and a favorable debt maturity profile with no maturities until 2015, when its $300 million revolving credit facility is due. Offsetting these strengths are Koppers' narrow business focus, the cyclicality of its end markets, potential for increased debt supporting growth through acquisitions, and an aggressive financial policy.

We expect modestly increased revenues and improving operating results in 2012 primarily driven by the carbon materials and chemicals segment. Volumes in this segment increased 13% in 2011 and are expected to remain solid in 2012, benefiting from gradual growth in global demand for aluminum, steel, rubber, concrete, plastics, and paints. This higher-margin segment's main input is coal tar, a by-product of the steel production process, and its primary product, carbon pitch, is a key element in the aluminum smelting process. No viable substitute for carbon pitch in this process currently exists, and Koppers holds a leading position in North America for this and other related chemical products, including creosote and phthalic anhydride.

We also expect the railroad and utility products segment, which experienced volume increases of 10% in 2011, to see modest growth in 2012 due to increased crosstie procurement levels. Our expectations are that Class 1 railroads will slowly increase their crosstie replacement purchases to catch up with past delays. We believe reduced spending in the upcoming year is unlikely because of the importance of routine maintenance of crossties for the rail infrastructure. The majority of this segment's sales are to domestic Class 1 railroad customers, who we believe will continue to spend on track maintenance, thereby supporting the relatively stable outlook for Koppers' railroad crossties and services. Product substitution for wood railroad crossties is currently low. Over the long term, however, we expect Koppers to continue to face some pressure from competing materials, such as concrete crossties. We do not believe that future demand for concrete ties will materially cannibalize sales of wood ties. Nevertheless, the company maintains a 50% share in KSA L.P., a concrete crosstie manufacturer, which provides a measure of product diversity and will enable Koppers to somewhat offset potential declines in demand for wood ties.

Koppers' total adjusted debt to EBITDA improved modestly in 2011 to about 2.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011, as a result of the company's improved operating results. We adjust debt to include tax-effected unfunded postretirement obligations, capitalized operating leases, asset retirement obligations, and environmental liabilities. The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was about 25% as of Dec. 31, 2011--in line with our expectations of at least 20% through a business cycle. In our scenario forecasts, we expect financial metrics to remain near current levels, with the potential for modest improvement based on our expectations for gradually increasing demand in 2012. The financial metrics also provide some cushion if debt levels increase modestly as management seeks to grow the business through acquisitions to complement its anticipated organic growth.