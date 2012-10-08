版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)B2 rating to Tianrui Cement's USD notes

Oct 08 China Tianrui Group Cement Company Ltd

* Moody's assigned a provisional (P)B2 senior unsecured debt rating to the USD senior notes to be issued by China Tianrui Group Cement Company Ltd.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐