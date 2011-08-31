TEXT-Fitch:Global CDS stumble again on sovereign & oil & gas concerns

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31- Spreads again widened across all major regions last week due largely to continued
sovereign unrest and a notable decline among North American corporates, according to Fitch
Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.
CDS spreads in Europe saw the biggest surge, widening 8.2% followed by North
America at 6.7%. Not surprisingly, European sovereign CDS sold off another 7% on
average. 'Contagion concerns seem to be parlaying into widening spreads for
normally resilient sovereigns such as Sweden and Norway,' said Author and
Director Diana Allmendinger.
Elsewhere, CDS on oil & gas companies in North America saw substantial widening
last week (9% on average). 'Ongoing market concern over weak economic conditions
are likely contributing to the sector's recent underperformance, with notable
declines from ConocoPhillips , Mobil Corporation and The Williams Companies ,'
said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market
sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout
the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch
Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of
access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of
market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.
The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above
link.
Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at
'twitter.com/fitchsolutions'
Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Risk and Performance Monitor
here