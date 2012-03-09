版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 17:02 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns ratings to thirteen CMBS classes of MSC 2012-C4

March 09 Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust

* Moody's Assigns Provisional Ratings to Thirteen CMBS Classes of MSC 2012-C4

