TEXT-S&P publishes peer comparison on global brewers

-- By contrast, Molson Coors Brewing Co. (BBB-/Negative/--); Thai
Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Watch Neg/--); and Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve
Malt Sanayii AS (Efes; BBB-/Stable/--) have lower margins that weigh on their
"satisfactory" business risk profiles.
-- Notably, we revised Efes' business risk profile to "satisfactory" from
"fair" following its strategic alliance with SABM, which gives it the No. 2
market share in Russia.
-- We think that brewers with a global presence will be able to offset
weak demand from European and North American consumers with strong demand in
developing regions such as Asia and Latin America over the next 12-24 months.
We view ABI, including AmBev, as being the most geographically diversified of
the brewers we rate.
-- ABI, AmBev, SABM, and Heineken all benefit from greater economies of
scale in marketing, advertising, logistics, and distribution, than the smaller
brewers we rate.
The biggest risk to our ratings on global brewers would be a shift to more
aggressive financial policies. This would take the form of increased
discretionary spending that causes financial metrics to deteriorate and remain
at levels that are incompatible with the current ratings. This is despite the
benefits to the business risk profile from potential expansion into growth
markets, as well as synergies and cost savings.
We assess brewers' business risk profiles based on industry and country
exposure; competitive position, which reflects market position, operational
efficiency, and diversity; management strategy; and profitability. Our
financial risk analysis considers financial policy, cash flow adequacy,
capital structure, and liquidity.