TEXT-S&P ratings - Bakkavor Group ehf

Oct 09 -

Ratings -- Bakkavor Group ehf ------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Iceland

Primary SIC: Groceries and

related

products, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Oct-2012 NR/-- NR/--

21-Aug-2012 B-/-- B-/--

21-Feb-2011 B/-- B/--

24-Jan-2011 B-/-- B-/--

