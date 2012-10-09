TEXT-S&P drops Bakkavor rtg; assigns to Bakkavor Finance (2)

Oct 09 -

Overview

-- As part of an organizational restructure, Iceland-incorporated holding company Bakkavor Group ehf will be liquidated. The Bakkavor group's food producing operating subsidiaries will remain consolidated at U.K.-based Bakkavor Finance (2) PLC.

-- We had anticipated the reorganization and it does not affect our key rating drivers for the Bakkavor group.

-- We are therefore affirming and then withdrawing our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Bakkavor Group ehf and assigning it to Bakkavor Finance (2).

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Bakkavor Finance (2) should be able to manage its liquidity position over the next 12 months, following the completion of the restructure that was necessary to reset the group's leverage covenant in 2013.

Rating Action

On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed and withdrew its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Iceland-incorporated holding company Bakkavor Group ehf, and then assigned it to U.K.-based Bakkavor Finance (2) PLC. The outlook on Bakkavor Finance (2) is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' issue rating on the GBP350 million 8.25% senior secured notes issued by Bakkavor Finance (2). The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default.