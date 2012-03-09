版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes Mohawk's outlook to positive;all ratings affirmed

March 09 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Mohawk)

* Moody's changes Mohawk's outlook to positive from stable ; all ratings affirmed

