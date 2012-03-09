TEXT-S&P summary: Hyatt Hotels Corp.

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 09 -
Summary analysis -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. ---------------------------- 09-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Hotels and motels
Mult. CUSIP6: 448579
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
20-May-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Hyatt's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on its high-quality hotel portfolio, the well-respected Hyatt brand name, and geographic diversification. The cyclical nature of the lodging industry, the company's exposure to the performance of its owned hotels, and the expectation for the company to maintain an active growth strategy temper these positive factors.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.