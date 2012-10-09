BRIEF-Moody's: US gaming sector covenants most stringent, reflects industry's high leverage, low ratings

BRIEF-IHS Markit reaffirms guidance
* Reaffirms and expects FY17 revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion
Oct 09 CityCenter Holdings, LLC,Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority , Downstream Development Authority, Ameristar Casinos, Inc. and Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.
* Moody's : US gaming sector covenants most stringent, reflects industry's high leverage, low ratings
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co- board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim for review