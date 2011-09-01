(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 01- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
its B+/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on auto supplier
Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. is not affected by
the company's announcement that it has retained a financial
advisor to assist it in evaluating strategic alternatives to
enhance shareholder value. These could include a sale or merger
of the company or an IPO of its common shares.
We believe this announcement is because the company, on
emergence from bankruptcy in May 2010, is owned by various
former creditors--the company reported that Barclays Bank PLC
(BB50x.L), Silver Point Capital L.P., Oak Hill Advisors L.P.,
and Capital Research & Management Co. each hold at least 10% of
the common equity--whose long-term investment objectives lie
elsewhere.
For now, with no details about whether the outcome will be a
sale of the company, nor how a possible purchase of
Cooper-Standard would be financed--there are no rating
implications. Still, any transaction involving an increase in
leverage or other transformative event (for example, a
separation of the company's various business segments) would
result in a CreditWatch listing. If an IPO is pursued, it is
possible proceeds would be used to cash out the current equity
holders rather than generate proceeds that would be deployed to
reduce debt.
In our opinion, Cooper-Standard has a weak business risk
profile, as a participant in the highly competitive and volatile
auto industry, and aggressive leverage. At the 'B+' rating
level, the company has little room for additional debt
(incremental debt exceeding $190 million could cause a
downgrade) because pension and lease adjusted leverage stood at
2.4x as of June 30, 2010. For further information, please see
the article on Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., published Aug.
31, 2011 on RatingsDirect.