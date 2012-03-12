版本:
TEXT-S&P summary: Mriya Agro Holding PLC

March 12 -

Summary analysis -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC ------------------------ 12-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

Mult. CUSIP6: 62476F

Mult. CUSIP6: 62476K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on Ukrainian farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment, according to its criteria, of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

Mriya's credit quality remains constrained by what we see as the company's aggressive expansion strategy and liquidity risks stemming from its substantial investment program, which requires external financing. Significant investment plans make the company's free cash flow generation structurally weak by absorbing its internally generated cash and requiring additional external financing.

