TEXT-S&P summary: Mriya Agro Holding PLC

BRIEF-Acelrx says U.S. app to market painkiller Dsuvia accepted by FDA
* Acelrx pharmaceuticals' new drug application for dsuvia accepted for filing with pdufa date of october 12, 2017
March 12 -
Summary analysis -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC ------------------------ 12-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476F
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476K
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--
02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on Ukrainian farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment, according to its criteria, of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
Mriya's credit quality remains constrained by what we see as the company's aggressive expansion strategy and liquidity risks stemming from its substantial investment program, which requires external financing. Significant investment plans make the company's free cash flow generation structurally weak by absorbing its internally generated cash and requiring additional external financing.
