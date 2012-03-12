版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一 17:42 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - CTC Media Inc.

March 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- CTC Media Inc. ----------------------------------------- 12-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Television

broadcasting

stations

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Apr-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐