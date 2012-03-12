TEXT-S&P says CTC Media otlk now stable;'BB-/B/ruAA-' rtgs afrmd

BRIEF-Acelrx says U.S. app to market painkiller Dsuvia accepted by FDA
Overview
-- U.S.-registered Russian broadcaster CTC Media's operating performance in the second half of 2011 was weaker than what we had expected and what was necessary for an upgrade.
-- We are revising the outlook on CTC Media to stable from positive and affirming our 'BB-' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'ruAA-' national scale ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of modest revenue growth in 2012 in line with the market and maintenance of the current competitive position.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.S.-registered Russian broadcaster CTC Media Inc. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on CTC Media, as well as the 'ruAA-' Russia national scale rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects CTC Media's weaker-than-anticipated performance in the second half of 2011 and our revised base-case operating scenario for 2012.
