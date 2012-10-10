版本:
BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)A3 to Qatar International Islamic Bank's Sukuk

Oct 10 QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited & Qatar International Islamic Bank

* Moody's assigned a provisional (P)A3 debt rating (outlook stable) to the upcoming Trust Certificate Issuance of QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited ("the Issuer"), which is established in the Cayman Islands. The issuance size is expected to be around USD 500 million.

