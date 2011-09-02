TEXT-S&P keeps DirectRoute (Limerick) 'BB+' rating on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping
its 'BB+' issue rating on the senior debt of Republic of
Ireland-based road project DirectRoute (Limerick) Finance Ltd.
(ProjectCo) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it
was placed on May 27, 2011.
The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by
monoline insurer MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA U.K.;
B/Negative/--). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on
monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the
monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). In this
case, the rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR as it is higher
than the current rating on MBIA U.K.
The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the fact that we
have not yet received a new financial model for the operational
phase of the project, and our view that the minimum debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) in the new model may be significantly
lower than our previous forecast of 1.20x.
ProjectCo has informed us that technical difficulties with
the model architecture have delayed its production. However, we
understand that the new model is currently being audited, and
ProjectCo expects to be in a position to deliver it later this
month. At that point, we will undertake our own analysis of the
model and its assumptions.
On May 27, 2011, we lowered the issue ratings on the senior
debt to 'BB+'. The downgrade reflected our view that, based on
traffic volumes for the first nine months of operations, traffic
through the Limerick road tunnel will be materially lower than
our original base-case assumptions over the life of the
concession. Although traffic volumes for the first six months of
2011 have shown stronger growth than in prior periods, our view
remains unchanged.
As a result, the project is heavily reliant on the guarantee
from the Irish National Roads Authority (NRA), the concession
grantor. In our view, it is likely that this will remain the
case for most of the remaining life of the 35-year concession.
The impact of lower-than-forecast traffic volumes is
compounded by the increased margin on the project's European
Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) loan, which
reduces the project's financial headroom. The margin increase is
due to successive downgrades of MBIA U.K.
We aim to review the CreditWatch placement following our
receipt of a new financial model reflecting the operational
phase of the project. If we do not receive the new model within
the next 1-2 months, we may take further rating actions,
including suspending the current rating.
If, as a result of revised traffic volume projections, the
new financial model forecasts a minimum DSCR that is
significantly lower than our previous forecast of 1.20x, we may
lower the rating on the senior debt.
However, we may revise the outlook to stable if the new
financial model shows a minimum DSCR of a similar level to our
previous forecast, for example, by credibly demonstrating
substantial cost savings without any significant effect on the
minimum performance standards required by the NRA.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria,
Sept. 18, 2007
-- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April
8, 2005