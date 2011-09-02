TEXT-S&P keeps DirectRoute (Limerick) 'BB+' rating on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 02-

-- We are still awaiting a new financial model reflecting the operational phase of Republic of Ireland-based road project DirectRoute (Limerick) Finance Ltd.

-- In addition, traffic volumes through the Limerick road tunnel in the Republic of Ireland remain substantially lower than we forecast for the first 11 months of operations, although they show some signs of recovery.

-- We are therefore keeping our 'BB+' issue rating on the senior debt of DirectRoute (Limerick) Finance on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch negative status reflects our view that the forecast minimum debt service coverage ratio may be significantly less than 1.20x in the new financial model. If we do not receive the new financial model within the next 1-2 months, we may take further rating actions, including suspending the current rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping its 'BB+' issue rating on the senior debt of Republic of Ireland-based road project DirectRoute (Limerick) Finance Ltd. (ProjectCo) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on May 27, 2011.

The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by monoline insurer MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA U.K.; B/Negative/--). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). In this case, the rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR as it is higher than the current rating on MBIA U.K.

The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the fact that we have not yet received a new financial model for the operational phase of the project, and our view that the minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) in the new model may be significantly lower than our previous forecast of 1.20x.

ProjectCo has informed us that technical difficulties with the model architecture have delayed its production. However, we understand that the new model is currently being audited, and ProjectCo expects to be in a position to deliver it later this month. At that point, we will undertake our own analysis of the model and its assumptions.

On May 27, 2011, we lowered the issue ratings on the senior debt to 'BB+'. The downgrade reflected our view that, based on traffic volumes for the first nine months of operations, traffic through the Limerick road tunnel will be materially lower than our original base-case assumptions over the life of the concession. Although traffic volumes for the first six months of 2011 have shown stronger growth than in prior periods, our view remains unchanged.

As a result, the project is heavily reliant on the guarantee from the Irish National Roads Authority (NRA), the concession grantor. In our view, it is likely that this will remain the case for most of the remaining life of the 35-year concession.

The impact of lower-than-forecast traffic volumes is compounded by the increased margin on the project's European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) loan, which reduces the project's financial headroom. The margin increase is due to successive downgrades of MBIA U.K.

We aim to review the CreditWatch placement following our receipt of a new financial model reflecting the operational phase of the project. If we do not receive the new model within the next 1-2 months, we may take further rating actions, including suspending the current rating.

If, as a result of revised traffic volume projections, the new financial model forecasts a minimum DSCR that is significantly lower than our previous forecast of 1.20x, we may lower the rating on the senior debt.

However, we may revise the outlook to stable if the new financial model shows a minimum DSCR of a similar level to our previous forecast, for example, by credibly demonstrating substantial cost savings without any significant effect on the minimum performance standards required by the NRA.

