TEXT-Fitch:Deutsche Telekom upgrade still possible but challenged by US suit

| Sept 2
Sept 2 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Sept 02- Fitch Ratings says the US Department of Justice's
(DoJ) objections to Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) (DT; 'BBB+'/Positive) sale
of T-Mobile USA to AT&T Inc. (AT&T; 'A'/Rating Watch Negative) reduces the
likelihood that the deal will proceed as initially planned. The DoJ's move
suggests that potential remedies necessary to change its position are likely to
be substantial, which may reduce the ultimate benefits for DT from this deal.
When Fitch assigned DT a Positive Outlook on 22 March 2011, a possible
upgrade was predicated on the potential improvement in DT's credit profile
following the planned disposal. While this is still achievable, as the parties
to this transaction are likely to strongly defend their case in court, the
prospects of getting the necessary permissions are lower than before the DoJ
filed a law suit.
Although the break-up arrangements are substantial, they are unlikely to
lead to significant improvements in T-Mobile USA's operating profile and DT's
leverage,and are therefore also unlikely to lead to an upgrade. AT&T agreed to
pay a USD3bn cash break-up fee but also transfer certain LTE-compatible
frequencies and provide a roaming agreement to DT.
Fitch believes AT&T and DT are strongly motivated to stand by their decision
to proceed with the transaction. For DT, the sale would obviate a need to
address strategic challenges in this market and help reduce leverage, while
AT&T's commitment to the deal is evident from the costly break-up arrangements.
Both parties are therefore likely to agree on significant remedies if these
would help save the deal. AT&T seems to be more exposed to the potential
downside that these remedies would entail, but DT may also be negatively
impacted if the required remedies are significant.
The law suit was filed on the same date that AT&T promised to bring 5,000
new wireless call centre jobs to the US, on top of its earlier commitment to
increase infrastructure investment by more than USD8bn. However, the DoJ said
that "AT&T had not demonstrated that the proposed transaction promised any
efficiencies that would be sufficient to outweigh the transaction's substantial
adverse impact on competition and consumers". This strong wording suggests that
significant new remedies may be required to change the regulator's position with
likely negative financial implications for AT&T and DT.