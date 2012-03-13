TEXT-S&P afrms BBVA 'A/A-1' rtgs On acquisition news; otlk neg

March 13 -

Overview

-- On March 7, 2012, BBVA announced that Spain's Management Commission of the Banking Restructuring Fund (FROB) accepted its offer to acquire 100% of the shares of Spanish bank Unnim Banc S.A. (UNNIM) for EUR1.

-- We believe that the terms of the transaction--which include coverage of up to 80% of the losses on UNNIM's 6.4EUR billion high-risk asset portfolio, net of related credit loss provisions--and the relatively contained risk profile of the assets lying outside the asset protection scheme, significantly mitigate any downside risk to BBVA's financial profile.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on BBVA.

-- The outlook remains negative and mirrors that on Spain. It also reflects our view that BBVA could underperform our base-case financial expectations in the still fragile and uncertain global economic and financial environment, particularly in Europe and Spain.

Rating Action

On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The outlook on the long-term rating remains negative.

Rationale

The rating action follows BBVA's announcement on March 7, 2012, that Spain's Management Commission of the Banking Restructuring Fund (FROB) has accepted its bid to acquire 100% of Spanish bank Unnim Banc S.A. (UNNIM; not rated) ordinary shares for EUR1. The affirmation reflects our view that the acquisition will likely have a limited and manageable impact on BBVA's financial profile. This is because the asset protection scheme agreed with public authorities as part of the deal covers a large part of potential losses stemming from UNNIM's real estate asset portfolio, and because we consider UNNIM's other assets to hold limited risk. We note the relatively small size of the transaction, with acquired loans and assets representing less than 5% of BBVA's total consolidated loans and assets on Dec. 31, 2011.

BBVA and the Spanish authorities have agreed to an asset protection scheme that would cover up to 80% of the losses on UNNIM's 6.4EUR billion high-risk asset portfolio, net of related credit loss provisions. This portfolio comprises both nonperforming and performing real estate development loans and fixed assets acquired or foreclosed coming from real estate development and residential mortgage loan portfolios. The transaction is still pending Spanish and European regulatory approval, and is likely to be completed in the second half of 2012.

We believe that the terms of the agreement substantially mitigate any potential losses to BBVA's financial profile resulting from integrating UNNIM, which has a much weaker financial profile. Consequently, the agreement should help protect BBVA's asset quality and solvency. We anticipate that the transaction's impact on BBVA's capital levels will be minimal. Specifically, we estimate that our pro forma risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification as of year-end 2010 for BBVA would fall by less than 10 basis points once we incorporate the protection scheme into our assumptions. The ratings also reflect our view that the remaining potential losses totaling 20% of UNNIM's higher risk portfolio--and that are not covered by the scheme--would be offset against UNNIM capital. As a result, we believe that there will be no meaningful dilution of our RAC ratio for BBVA in 2012 and 2013.

UNNIM's remaining credit portfolio that is not covered by the protection scheme is relatively small and accounts for less than 4% of BBVA's consolidated credit portfolio. In addition, we believe that the portfolio's asset quality performance--although weaker than BBVA's--is broadly in line with the Spanish banking sector average. Our RAC framework adequately captures the risk stemming from this portfolio.

We view UNNIM's funding requirements as relatively manageable for BBVA. We base our assessment on the accelerated deleveraging process that we understand BBVA expects to run on UNNIM's acquired assets.

Finally, over the medium term, we think that the acquisition will allow BBVA to increase its market share in its domestic market, and particularly in Catalonia--one of the wealthiest and most industrialized Spanish regions--where BBVA's business position was not as strong as some of its domestic peers'. In our view, BBVA's ability to extract synergies from the integration should allow it to restore UNNIM's profitability to more adequate levels in the coming years.

Outlook

The negative outlook on BBVA mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it reflects our view that the bank may underperform our financial expectations, in the still fragile and uncertain global economic and financial environment, particularly in Europe and Spain.

A lowering of the ratings on Spain would very likely lead to a similar action on BBVA. In our view, even though BBVA benefits from wide geographic diversification, Spain is still its main market and country of domicile. We therefore think that it would very likely be affected by the same economic factors that could cause sovereign stress.

A negative rating action would also likely occur if our projected RAC ratio for BBVA were to fall to below 7%. Specifically, this could occur if its earnings capacity weakens beyond our current expectations. We would also consider lowering the ratings if BBVA's asset quality deteriorates substantially more than we currently anticipate under our base-case scenario, and if related credit losses approach the market average.