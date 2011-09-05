TEXT-Fitch affirms Banc of America Securities India

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banc of America Securities (India) Pvt.
Ltd.'s (BASIL) National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The agency has
also affirmed BASIL's INR2bn short-term debt programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.
BASIL's ratings are based on Fitch's expectations of continued strong
support from its ultimate parent, Bank of America Corporation (BAC, 'A+'/Rating
Watch Negative), which wholly owns BASIL through its subsidiary - Bank of
America N.A. (BANA; 'A+'/Rating Watch Negative). Recently Fitch affirmed BAC's
and BANA's 'B/C' Individual Ratings and assigned them 'a-' Viability Ratings.
The ratings are further supported by BASIL's strong operational integration
within BANA India branch, including the operating infrastructure and management
resources provided by the latter. Notwithstanding BASIL's small scale of
operations and the evolving strategy of BAC for this entity, Fitch believes that
parental support for BASIL would be forthcoming, in the event of need.
Any evidence of weakening support from BAC, or a sharp downgrade of BAC's
Long-Term IDR may lead to a downgrade of BASIL's ratings.
BASIL is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company. Formerly a
primary dealer (PD) in government securities, its primary business is now
investing in debt market instruments. BASIL's PD business merged with BANA in
August 2006.