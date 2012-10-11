版本:
中国
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Cequel's B1 CFR, assigns B3 rating to bonds

Oct 11 Cequel Communications Holdings I LLC , Cequel Communications Holdings LLC(Suddenlink) & Cequel Communications, LLC

* Moody's affirms Cequel's B1 CFR, assigns B3 rating to bonds

