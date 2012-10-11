版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:US food packagers' operating profits likely to rise in 2013

Oct 11 General Mills, Mondelez, Hershey, ConAgra Foods ,Pinnacle Foods, TreeHouse and Ralcorp

* Moody's : US Food Packagers' Operating Profits Likely to Rise in 2013

