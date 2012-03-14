TEXT-Fitch affirmed Hindustan Coca-Cola at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/stable

March 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private
Limited's (HCCBPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed HCCBPL's INR17,294m fund- and non-fund-based bank loans (reduced from
INR18,644m) at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'.
The ratings continue to reflect HCCBPL's strategic and operational linkages with
its ultimate parent - The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, rated 'A+'/Stable/ 'F1'), as
well as its coverage under TCCC's international credit support policy; although
there are no legal ties (guarantees, cross default provisions) between the two
entities.
Under its credit support policy, TCCC has conveyed to its bankers that all
entities owned 50% or more by it, directly or indirectly, should be considered
equivalent to its credit risk; Fitch notes that this is a verbal policy, rather
than one covered by legal documentation.
Fitch notes that TCCC has been focusing on emerging markets for growth
opportunities and India is one of the top five focus markets under its internal
2020 plan. The parent has consistently infused equity into HCCBPL to support its
expansion plans. The agency also notes that HCCBPL's operations will continue to
benefit from the stable demand in the domestic beverage business and the duopoly
nature of the carbonated drinks industry.
Negative rating guidelines constitute a significant downgrade in TCCC's ratings
or a weakening of HCCBPL's linkage with the parent, including dilution of
equity, reduction of control or exclusion from TCCC's credit support policy.
HCCBPL is indirectly fully owned by TCCC, and has 24 bottling plants across
India. The product profile of the company includes both carbonated and
non-carbonated soft drinks.