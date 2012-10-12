TEXT-Fitch:Global senior loan Index Fund 1 B.V.'s ratings unaffected by swap novation

Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings says that Global Senior Loan Index Fund 1 B.V.'s ratings will not be
affected by the novation of the currency swap and currency option agreements.
The swap and option agreements with Banque AIG and guaranteed by American International
Group Inc. ('BBB+'/Stable) have been novated to Deutsche Bank AG
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The terms of these new agreements are almost identical to the previous
terms. In Fitch's view, the minor differences between the agreements are not material enough to
impact the ratings of the transaction.
The notes are rated as follows:
Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Fund Notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable