TEXT-Fitch affirms AES Chattisgarh Energy's bank loan rating

March 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based AES Chhattisgarh Energy Private Limited's (ACE) INR300m non-fund-based facility at 'Fitch A3+ (SO)(ind)'. The rating is based on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by AES Corporation, USA (Issuer Default Rating: 'B+'/Stable) towards invocation and all bank charges payable towards the non-fund-based facility.

ACE is an SPV incorporated in 2006 to develop a 1,320MW coal-based power plant in Chhattisgarh, and was allotted a captive coal block in November 2007 by the Ministry of Coal (MoC), the Government of India. The project is yet to achieve financial closure. As part of the terms of allocation, ACE had to submit a performance bank guarantee of INR300m in favour of MoC. The invocation of the guarantee is linked to compliance with time-bound milestones, including the application for a prospecting license and preparation of a geological report.

However, in 2010, the company's application to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for forest clearance for mine prospecting was rejected as the coal block fell under the "no-go" area. As a result, the company's progress has not been in line with the milestone set by MoC, and it could have led to invocation of the bank guarantee. However, MoC has not invoked the guarantee, presumably, given the large number of companies that could not develop captive coal blocks due to lack of environmental clearances.

During the reviews conducted by Central Electricity Authority in November 2011 and MoC in January 2012, it was emphasized that the concept of "go/no-go" be scrapped and that AES should continue with the development activities and approach the Government of Chattisgharh to resend the forest clearance proposal. In January 2012, MoC had written to all state governments requesting them to resend all the rejected proposals that are pending on this account to MoEF. Further clarity on the issue is likely to emerge soon.

Negative rating action may result if AES Corporation's rating is downgraded and/or if the guarantee against the non-fund-based facility is revoked. Positive rating action may result if AES Corporation's rating is upgraded.

AES Corporation holds the entire common equity of ACE through its offshore-holding companies.