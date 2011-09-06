TEXT-Fitch assigns 'Fitch BB+(ind)' rating for Go Go International

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Go Go International Private
Limited (GGIPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings reflect the long experience of GGIPL's promoters in ready-made
garment manufacturing and its established relationships with the leading brands
like GAP (Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB-'/Stable), Levi Strauss
(IDR:'B+'/Stable), Mothercare and Bestseller. Further, Fitch notes that
despite majority of the company's production being exported, it demonstrated
resilience during the economic slowdown (FY09-FY10) and maintained its operating
profitability at moderate levels compared to its industry peers' during the same
period.
The ratings remain constrained by GGIPL's high financial leverage due to its
low operating margins on account of the challenging environment in its
addressable markets in the developed countries. The ratings also remain
constrained by the absence of any long-term contracts with customers, forex risk
and government policies with respect to export incentives like duty drawback. In
addition, Fitch has a negative-to-stable outlook for the Indian cotton
apparel/made-ups manufacturers for 2011.
A positive rating guideline would be a significant improvement in GGIPL's
revenues and profitability while it maintains financial leverage of below 3.5x.
A negative guideline would be its net debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.0x.
GGIPL's turnover increased to INR1,709.4m in FY11 from INR1,473.2m in FY10,
while its EBIDTA margin marginally decreased to 8.15% from 8.69% during the same
period. Its net debt to EBITDA remained high at 5.15x in FY11.
GGIPL's bank facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:
- INR241.9m long-term loan: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
- INR628m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch
A4+(ind)'
- INR22m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'