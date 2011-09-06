TEXT-S&P ups rtgs on 11 structured finance trans after peru upgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06-
OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on six ABS transactions backed by CRPAOs from
the Peruvian government.
-- We raised our ratings on three ABS transactions that securitize future
Peruvian DPRs, which take the form of U.S. dollar-denominated Society for
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100 or MT200 series
payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of the
respective Peruvian bank's international financial operations.
-- We raised our ratings on two synthetic transactions dependent on Banco
Continental's rating.
-- The rating actions follow the raising of our long-term foreign
currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Peru, as well as the
raising of our long-term local and foreign currency counterparty credit
ratings on the Peruvian banks.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 11 Peruvian transactions
after it raised the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Peru to
'BBB/Stable/A-3' from 'BBB-/Positive/A-3' (see list). The sovereign upgrade reflects, among
other things, Standard & Poor's expectation that the continuity of the broad fiscal and monetary
policy under the new government will support stronger economic policy flexibility and growth.
Of the 11 transactions on which we raised ratings, six are asset-backed
securities (ABS) transactions backed by certificados de reconocimiento de
derechos del pago anual por obras (CRPAOs) from the Peruvian government. The
ratings on these deals reflect the Peruvian government's underlying payment
obligation through the Ministry of Transport and Communication on the CRPAOs
and other structural features, including credit default swaps and reserve
accounts. The IIRSA Norte Financial Ltd. transaction, in particular, also
benefits from a partial credit guarantee (PCG) from the Inter-American
Development Bank (IADB).
Three of the deals are ABS diversified payment right (DPR) financial future
flow transactions. The raised ratings reflect our view of:
-- Each bank's ability to generate the necessary assets to service the
transaction's timely principal and interest payment;
-- The transactions' strong credit enhancement levels through
overcollateralization; and
-- The structural features that mitigate sovereign interference risk and
other credit risks.
In our opinion, the upgrades on these banks will improve each bank's ability
to generate the necessary assets to service the transactions' timely debt
service payments.
The last two transactions on which we raised ratings are synthetic, whose
structures mirror the credit risk of the underlying collateral's credit
quality in the form of a participation interest in a senior loan (in the case
of Continental Senior Trustees) and a subordinate loan (for Continental
Trustee Ltd.) issued by Banco Continental S.A.(BBB/Stable/A-3).
We will continue to surveil the ratings on these asset-backed transactions and
revise the ratings as necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions'
underlying credit quality.