TEXT-S&P ups rtgs on 11 structured finance trans after peru upgrade

Sept 06-

OVERVIEW

-- We raised our ratings on six ABS transactions backed by CRPAOs from the Peruvian government.

-- We raised our ratings on three ABS transactions that securitize future Peruvian DPRs, which take the form of U.S. dollar-denominated Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100 or MT200 series payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of the respective Peruvian bank's international financial operations.

-- We raised our ratings on two synthetic transactions dependent on Banco Continental's rating.

-- The rating actions follow the raising of our long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Peru, as well as the raising of our long-term local and foreign currency counterparty credit ratings on the Peruvian banks.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 11 Peruvian transactions after it raised the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Peru to 'BBB/Stable/A-3' from 'BBB-/Positive/A-3' (see list). The sovereign upgrade reflects, among other things, Standard & Poor's expectation that the continuity of the broad fiscal and monetary policy under the new government will support stronger economic policy flexibility and growth.

Of the 11 transactions on which we raised ratings, six are asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions backed by certificados de reconocimiento de derechos del pago anual por obras (CRPAOs) from the Peruvian government. The ratings on these deals reflect the Peruvian government's underlying payment obligation through the Ministry of Transport and Communication on the CRPAOs and other structural features, including credit default swaps and reserve accounts. The IIRSA Norte Financial Ltd. transaction, in particular, also benefits from a partial credit guarantee (PCG) from the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB).

Three of the deals are ABS diversified payment right (DPR) financial future flow transactions. The raised ratings reflect our view of:

-- Each bank's ability to generate the necessary assets to service the transaction's timely principal and interest payment;

-- The transactions' strong credit enhancement levels through overcollateralization; and

-- The structural features that mitigate sovereign interference risk and other credit risks.

In our opinion, the upgrades on these banks will improve each bank's ability to generate the necessary assets to service the transactions' timely debt service payments.

The last two transactions on which we raised ratings are synthetic, whose structures mirror the credit risk of the underlying collateral's credit quality in the form of a participation interest in a senior loan (in the case of Continental Senior Trustees) and a subordinate loan (for Continental Trustee Ltd.) issued by Banco Continental S.A.(BBB/Stable/A-3).

We will continue to surveil the ratings on these asset-backed transactions and revise the ratings as necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions' underlying credit quality.