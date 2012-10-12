TEXT-Fitch assigns Dufry AG 'BB'; rates unsecured notes 'BB(EXP)'

Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Dufry AG, a Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Dufry's planned USD500m eight-year
unsecured notes, to be issued by Dufry Finance S.C.A., an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
The bond launch will refinance near-term loan maturities and follows Dufry's
recently announced acquisition of a 51% stake in the Greek travel retail
operations of Folli Follie Group. This acquisition will be funded through
CHF290m recently priced new shares in Dufry and a five-year EUR335m non-recourse
credit facility. This non-recourse facility will be provided by a syndicate of
local banks, secured only through pledges of 100% of shares in the acquired
business without guarantees provided outside the ring-fenced acquisition group.
The final ratings on the planned notes are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.
Dufry's 'BB' IDR is supported by the issuer's moderate business risk profile as
it benefits from a leading position in the high-growth air travel retail market,
with solid geographic diversification that is balanced between emerging and
developed markets. The rating also reflects Dufry's low operating leverage, with
property costs that are largely turnover-based with modest levels of minimum
payment guarantees. This provides Dufry with some overhead flexibility when
faced with moderately cyclical passenger numbers. Solid underlying
socio-economic drivers such as worldwide GDP growth, increased disposable
incomes in emerging markets, trends towards greater air transport accessibility
and airport privatisations further underpin the rating.
Negative rating factors include the concentration of revenues in the air travel
retail market with limited channel diversification outside the predominantly
airport-based duty free and paid format. Some geographic concentration also
exists with the US and Brazil representing nearly half of revenues, exposing
Dufry to potentially slowing growth or travel disruptions from these regions. In
addition, the company faces risks related to potential margin erosion from
increasing concession payment fees to airport operators as the number of
contracts subject to renewal is expected to increase over the next two to three
years. The risk of margin erosion is mitigated by cost saving initiatives such
as gross margin expansion through better sourcing or enhanced product mix, and
continued organic expansion generating economies of scale. Some comfort is taken
from Dufry's historically high contract renewal rates.
Dufry's financial risk profile is low due to an EBITDAR margin that is
relatively high within the wider retail peer group and free cash flow that has
been consistently positive. Dufry currently demonstrates a solid de-leveraging
profile. Funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage expected to decline
below 4x in 2013 from 4.8x in 2011 following the peak in leverage resulting from
debt-funded acquisitions in South and Central America. Given strong free cash
flow generation, averaging 5% of sales per annum by 2015, Fitch expects leverage
to remain sustainably below 4x with FFO fixed charge cover approaching 3x over
the rating horizon.
Dufry's IDR incorporates some headroom for future debt-funded acquisitions as
Fitch understands M&A is an integral part of the growth strategy. Fitch
evaluates Dufry's liquidity profile as solid with an undrawn CHF650m revolving
credit facility ("RCF") and good cash on balance sheet. The RCF is a new
facility maturing in 2017 and refinanced a CHF415m RCF that was due to expire in
2013. Prior to announcing the planned bond issue, Dufry had manageable debt
maturities given its available liquidity and access to bank financing.
Dufry's planned Senior Unsecured notes, which are being issued by Dufry Finance
S.C.A., will rank pari-passu with the CHF650m RCF borrowed by Dufry
International AG and all future senior unsecured obligations. The bond will
benefit from first ranking guarantees provided on an unsecured basis by Dufry
International AG, Dufry AG, Dufry Holdings & Investments AG, Hudson Group (HG),
Inc. representing 100% of the group's EBITDA excluding the ring-fenced Greek
acquisition. Fitch notes that restricted subsidiary permitted indebtedness is
limited by a weak debt incurrence-based interest cover covenant test above 2.0x.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Further improvement in operating profitability through organic business
growth, accelerated debt prepayment that reduces FFO net adjusted leverage
beyond Fitch's current expectations to below 3.5x on a sustainable basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage ratio of 3x or above on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO net adjusted leverage at or above 4.5x over a sustained period due to a
significant decline in profitability versus Fitch's expectations or a more
aggressive acquisitive growth strategy;
- Permanent reduction in operating profitability leading to EBITDA margins below
13%;
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.5x;
- Negative organic revenue growth dynamics for more than one year
