TEXT-Fitch pubs new report: U.S. supermarkets on the mend

Sept 06- Fitch Ratings has published a new report on the U.S. supermarkets, indicating that the industry is beginning to stabilize after two difficult years due to a more rational pricing environment together with higher food inflation.

The report concludes, however, that the long-term challenges facing the industry - which include ongoing increases in healthcare costs, built-in increases in union labor rates, and the encroachment of new competitors and discount formats - will make it difficult for traditional supermarkets, with the exception of Kroger , to produce a sustained turnaround that enables them to restore margins to their pre-2009 levels.

The report includes credit analysis reports on each of the Big 3 supermarkets: Kroger Co., Safeway Inc. and SUPERVALU Inc. , that address key rating drivers, liquidity, debt and organizational structures, and covenant summaries.

The report, 'U.S. Supermarkets on the Mend,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.