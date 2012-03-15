TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Toyota Motor affirmed at 'AA-;outlook negative

March 15 -
Overview
-- Toyota Motor has maintained an exceptionally strong financial position
despite difficult business conditions and the strong yen.
-- We expect the company to gradually improve its weak profitability
because its operations have been returning to normal.
-- We affirm the 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on the
company. The outlook remains negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for overproduction in
Japan to delay recovery in Toyota's profitability.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings on Toyota Motor Corp.
and related entities, including Toyota Motor Credit Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+),
based on Toyota Motor's exceptionally strong financial position and our view
that a return to normal operations at the company is likely to produce a
continuous improvement in profitability in the next two years. The outlook on
the long-term corporate credit rating remains negative.
Rationale
We continue to view Toyota Motor's financial risk profile as minimal. Toyota
Motor has substantial cash and marketable securities and remains virtually
free of net debt in its nonfinancial services operations. Despite difficult
business conditions and the strong yen, we expect measures of Toyota Motor's
credit quality to remain very strong over the next two years, with a ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of significantly more than 100% and a
ratio of debt to EBITDA of less than 1.0x on a fully adjusted basis.
We expect Toyota Motor's profitability to improve from its current weak level
because its operations have been returning to normal. Sales rebounded strongly
in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) as
production and inventory recovered from severely damaged supply chains and
production cuts following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. Once
inventory levels have returned to normal, which we expect to occur by the end
of March 2012, the recovery in sales should further accelerate in fiscal 2012.
In our opinion, Toyota Motor's competitive position remains strong, and we
expect the company to regain some of its lost market share in the U.S.
We also believe Toyota Motor's proven ability to consistently reduce costs
should help it improve profitability. In recent years, Toyota Motor has
consistently cut about JPY300 billion in costs annually. Moreover, Toyota Motor
is taking extra measures to reduce exposure to changes in the value of the
yen, increasing local content in vehicles produced overseas and increasing its
imports of components for vehicles produced in Japan. In our base case
scenario, we expect Toyota Motor's nonfinancial services operations to achieve
an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% by fiscal
2013. Nevertheless, we see overproduction in Japan, with many vehicles
destined for overseas markets, as a weakness that could prevent Toyota Motor
from making the continuous improvements in profitability that we expect, in
the event that the yen becomes even stronger.
Liquidity
Exceptional liquidity underpins the 'AA-' long-term rating on Toyota Motor. We
believe that the company's sources of liquidity will easily exceed 2x uses
over the next two years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, on a consolidated basis, Toyota
Motor's cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY1.8 trillion. Moreover, Toyota
Motor holds large investments in highly rated government securities, such as
Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds, and it classifies these as
both current assets and investments. We view these as high-quality financial
assets that further support Toyota Motor's exceptional liquidity. Toyota
Motor's total cash and securities significantly exceeded the JPY2.8 trillion in
long-term debt that was due to mature within a year on a consolidated basis.
We believe Toyota Motor maintains a massive net cash position in its
nonfinancial services operations. In addition, the company had JPY8.07 trillion
in long-term unused lines of credit as of March 31, 2011, and it maintains
strong relationships with major Japanese banking groups. Toyota Motor's
captive finance operations have sizable short-term debts, but its short-term
assets adequately match them.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that Toyota Motor's
overproduction in Japan has the potential to delay a recovery in its earnings.
Although we expect Toyota Motor to gradually reduce its exposure to the yen,
becoming less vulnerable to a strong yen through the increase of local content
in vehicles produced overseas and more imports of components for vehicles
produced in Japan, large production capacity in Japan may slow the pace of
recovery if the yen rises further.
We may lower the ratings if we conclude that Toyota Motor's nonfinancial
services operations are unlikely to continue to demonstrate improvement and to
achieve an operating margin of about 5% and an EBITDA margin of about 10% on a
sustainable basis.
At the same time, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we believe the
company is likely to significantly accelerate the recovery in its
profitability through effective measures to increase its resilience to the
strong yen or rapid expansion of sales in major vehicle markets. However, the
challenges the company faces, including intense competition and the strong
yen, lead us to view an upward outlook revision as less likely in the next 12
months.