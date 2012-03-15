TEXT-Fitch ups SCOR to 'A+';outlook stable

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A'+ from 'A'. Fitch has simultaneously upgraded
SCOR's junior subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDRs and IFS ratings is
stable. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.
The upgrades reflect SCOR's strong solvency and moderate debt in relation to its
risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by significant business and risk
diversification. The ratings also take into account the group's consistent and
comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and somewhat volatile
profitability.
SCOR has improved its capital adequacy over the past three years as a result of
well-controlled underwriting practices and a cautious investment policy. Debt
leverage has increased while remaining in line with expectations for the current
ratings.
Fitch notes SCOR's ability to successfully expand its business position via
external growth and to swiftly integrate acquired operations. As a consequence,
business position and diversification have significantly improved over the past
five years. In addition, prices paid for acquisitions have usually been
conservative, resulting in a manageable amount of intangible assets on the
group's balance sheet.
SCOR's profitability has been under pressure over the past three years,
especially at the non-life division, as a consequence of material natural
catastrophes having taken place. Fitch expects SCOR to promptly adjust policies
terms and conditions in order to restore profitability. Fitch also notes the
group's ambition to significantly reduce its costs has yet to deliver its full
benefit.
Although unlikely in the near future, a further rating upgrade could be
triggered by a material and sustainable recovery of profitability, especially in
the non-life segment (combined ratio sustainably below 100%), translating into
significant capital accumulation or debt redemption. Conversely, rating triggers
that could result in a revision of the Outlook, or a downgrade, include
deterioration in Fitch assessment of capital adequacy or a deterioration in
profitability (combined ratio persistently above 100% or life operating margin
persistently below 6.5%).