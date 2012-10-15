版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 17:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews SOFTBANK Corp. ratings for possible downgrade

Oct 15 SoftBank Corp

* Moody's reviews SOFTBANK Corp. ratings for possible downgrade. The review has been prompted by SOFTBANK's announcement that it intends to acquire up to 70% of the shares of Sprint Nextel Corporation (Sprint Nextel, B1, stable) for up to USD20.1 billion.

