版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 17:54 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms ratings of 4 state owned banks of Indonesia; Outlook Stable

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the four state banks, Indonesia - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Independent), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) and the State Savings Bank (Persero) Tbk (BTN). Details of complete ranking can be found at the bottom of this report.

The ratings reflect the likelihood of government support for state-owned banks in times of need. It is based on the ownership of a majority government, banking systemic importance to the domestic economy and the role of the banks over government policy. The four banks together constitute 35.2% of total system assets at the end of the first half of 2012. National Long-Term Rating BTN lower compared with other state-owned banks as it reflects.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐