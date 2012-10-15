版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Spirit Issuer plc

Oct 15 Spirit Issuer plc

* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Spirit Issuer plc due to the execution of side letter by Banque AIG

