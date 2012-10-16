版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts EUR 252 million SME CLO notes of Preps 2005-2 plc.

Oct 16 PREPS 2005-2 plc

* Moody's downgrades EUR 252 million SME CLO notes of Preps 2005-2 plc.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐