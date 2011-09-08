TEXT-Fitch pubs redesigned multiples report for leveraged U.S. companies

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - In its revamped version of the 'U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple EV-aluator' report released today, Fitch Ratings has enhanced its analysis of market multiples (enterprise value /EBITDA). In addition to tracking market multiples on an aggregated sector basis, the report now provides a more granular view of the more than 400 high-yield candidates comprising the report on both an issuer- and sub-sector basis. The detailed break-down by sub-sector illustrates the considerable divergence in market multiples within each broad sector.

The report highlights how these market multiples have compared with transaction multiples of publicly traded U.S. companies and with the distressed valuation multiples employed by Fitch for purposes of its recovery analysis.

In conducting its analysis, Fitch made the following observations:

--Current market valuation multiples (enterprise value /EBITDA) across 12 of the 18 sectors in the U.S. dipped below 2010 levels after having trended upwards for several consecutive quarters. The aggregate market multiple for all companies for the most recent latest 12 months (LTM) is down to 7.9 times (x) from 8.6x at the end of 2010.

--Year-to-date transaction multiples for 2011 declined only marginally from their 2010 levels. Some notable M&A deals this quarter include the announced $34 billion purchase of Medco Health Solutions by Express Scripts at a Fitch-estimated 11.4x EBITDA multiple; the announced $4.4 billion acquisition of Graham Packaging by Reynolds Group at a Fitch-estimated 9.1x EBITDA.

--Fitch employed multiples continue to hover either below or in the lowest quartile of 10-year historical public market multiples.

The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged Finance