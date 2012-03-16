版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's ups ABB Finance B.V.'s short term ratings from (P)P-2 to (P)P-1

March 16 ABB Finance B.V.

* Moody's upgrades ABB Finance B.V.'s short term ratings from (P)P-2 to (P)P-1

