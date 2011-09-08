版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Homebuilders likely to re-engage in risky

Sept 08 homebuilders

* Moody's: Homebuilders Likely to Re-engage in Risky, Off-Balance Sheet Financing

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐