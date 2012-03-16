版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms the A2 (sf) rating of the repackaged notes of Waipio

March 16 Waipio Finance Limited

* Moody's confirms the A2 (sf) rating of the repackaged notes of Waipio

