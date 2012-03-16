版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)Prime-2 rating to NGHI CP programme

March 16 National Grid Holdings Inc. (NGHI)

* Moody's assigns (P)Prime-2 rating to National Grid Holdings Inc CP programme

