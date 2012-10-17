TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Mitsubishi Estate affirmed;outlook stable

Oct 17 -
Overview
-- Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is backed by its excellent
property portfolio, particularly in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district, and
its low vacancy rates despite a sluggish office leasing market.
-- Although its debt is likely to remain high over the next two to three
years, the company will retain its financial soundness, in our view, taking
into account large unrealized profits and stable rent revenues from its
building business.
-- Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Estate.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+'
long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate
credit rating on both Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. and overseas financing
subsidiary MEC Finance USA Inc. The outlooks on the long-term credit ratings
of both companies remain stable.
Rationale
Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is highly competitive and
underpinned by an excellent property portfolio located mainly in Tokyo's
Marunouchi district, where it is a leader in the area's redevelopment. The
company is improving the quality of its asset portfolio along with
reconstruction of its property assets in the Marunouchi area. A delay in a
recovery of the office leasing market is likely to continue to weigh on rent
revenues from the company's main properties. Nonetheless, demand is relatively
solid. Despite the increased supply of office buildings in Tokyo in 2012, the
vacancy rate for its Marunouchi district office properties as of June 30,
2012, was only 5.29%--below the market average for central Tokyo. Moreover,
Mitsubishi Estate's rents are less susceptible to economic cycles than those
of the wider market because the company takes a conservative approach to
negotiations on lease agreements.