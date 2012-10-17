TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Mitsubishi Estate affirmed;outlook stable

Oct 17 -

Overview

-- Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is backed by its excellent property portfolio, particularly in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district, and its low vacancy rates despite a sluggish office leasing market.

-- Although its debt is likely to remain high over the next two to three years, the company will retain its financial soundness, in our view, taking into account large unrealized profits and stable rent revenues from its building business.

-- Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on Mitsubishi Estate.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on both Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. and overseas financing subsidiary MEC Finance USA Inc. The outlooks on the long-term credit ratings of both companies remain stable.

Rationale

Mitsubishi Estate's core building business is highly competitive and underpinned by an excellent property portfolio located mainly in Tokyo's Marunouchi district, where it is a leader in the area's redevelopment. The company is improving the quality of its asset portfolio along with reconstruction of its property assets in the Marunouchi area. A delay in a recovery of the office leasing market is likely to continue to weigh on rent revenues from the company's main properties. Nonetheless, demand is relatively solid. Despite the increased supply of office buildings in Tokyo in 2012, the vacancy rate for its Marunouchi district office properties as of June 30, 2012, was only 5.29%--below the market average for central Tokyo. Moreover, Mitsubishi Estate's rents are less susceptible to economic cycles than those of the wider market because the company takes a conservative approach to negotiations on lease agreements.