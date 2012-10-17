版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 17日 星期三 15:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns first-time Ba3 rating to Dufry AG; outlook stable

Oct 17 Dufry AG

* Moody's assigned a first-time Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to Dufry AG, a global travel retailer.

