BRIEF-Moody's reviews ratings for seven Japanese finance companies

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd, Orient Corporation, ORIX (Caribbean) N.V., ORIX USA Corporation, Sumishin Panasonic Financial Services Co., Ltd., ORIX Corporation
* Moody's reviews ratings for seven Japanese finance companies
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.