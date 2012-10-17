TEXT-S&P Anglo American outlook to neg; BBB+/A-2 rtgs afrmd

Rationale

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects a combination of:

-- Our view that Anglo American's business risk profile is weakening because of rising South African country risks. Our reassessment of South African country risk follows the recent series of strikes and increased underlying social tensions and inequalities, which translate into a weaker business and investment climate in our view. Mining companies in particular may face higher cost inflation as a result of the strikes, although this is mitigated by the recent substantial weakening of the South African rand. Our reassessment of country risk also follows our recent downgrade of South Africa to 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency and 'A-/A-2' local currency with a negative outlook. Anglo American's iron ore, platinum, and coal operations in South Africa made up about 50% of its 2011 EBITDA, giving it greater exposure to the country than peers such as Xstrata (BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Rio Tinto (A-/Stable/A-2).

-- The risk of further deterioration of profits and cash flow, if strikes in the platinum segment continue and if further strikes do not allow the company to promptly restart its Kumba Iron ore operation after the illegal occupation of the mine was brought to an end by police on Oct. 16. Kumba Iron Ore was alone responsible for 39% of reported EBITDA in the first half of 2012 (35% in 2011); and

-- The risk that Anglo American's credit ratios and notably our fully adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt may drop and stay below the 45%-50% we see as commensurate with the current 'BBB+' rating, as a result of the lower price environment.

The raising of the South Africa national scale ratings follows our revision of guidelines for mapping this rating scale (see "Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012).

The affirmation of the global scale ratings reflects our assessment of Anglo American's financial risk profile as "intermediate" and its business risk profile as "strong," albeit now very much in the lower part of the category.

Anglo American's intermediate financial risk includes a financial policy focused on moderate debt and robust liquidity with a long-term debt maturity profile. That said, we expect Anglo American's current moderate debt to rise in the coming years, due to substantial capital expenditures (capex) resulting in negative free cash flow under our 2013 pricing assumptions. Other constraints for its financial profile include volatile cash flows, substantial minority holdings in its key iron ore asset Kumba Iron Ore and its key copper asset Anglo American Sur.

Our view of the company's still strong business risk profile factors in the group's low cost positions in most segments, healthy margins, and new production from important projects in the coming years. In addition, the company's commodity product mix is among the most diverse across its peer group, covering iron ore and manganese (39% of group reported EBITDA), copper (24%), platinum (9%), and coking and thermal coal (combined 19%). The De Beers acquisition has further added diversity through a leading position in diamonds. The key weakness remains its lower geographic diversity than peers. Operations are concentrated in South Africa (about 50% of 2011 EBITDA), followed by South America (about 25%, notably Chile), and Australia (about 10%).

Under our base-case credit scenario, which factors in Standard & Poor's price assumptions for base metals and an iron ore price of about $120/ton, we estimate Anglo American's EBITDA to be about $8.5 billion in 2012 and $7.5 billion-$8 billion in 2013. This is substantially below the record $12 billion adjusted EBITDA generated at the peak of the cycle in 2011.

Further downside to such estimates may stem first of all from the iron price staying at current spot levels of about $110/ton CFR China, rather than reverting to $120/ton we expect in our scenario. Continued strikes in South Africa may also put further pressure on profits, especially if affecting iron ore production, which is the key contributor to the company's EBITDA. We currently assume in our base-case scenario that the current strikes will not continue into 2013.

We also factor in further production growth of key commodities in 2012-2015, coming notably from the Chilean Los Bronces copper project, the South African iron ore operation Kolomela commissioned in 2011, and the Brazilian Barro Alto nickel project commissioned in 2012. These projects will be also important in order to further improve Anglo American's cost base while somewhat reducing its exposure to South Africa.

We see a risk that FFO to debt may decline to below 45% by the end of 2013 from a strong 73% in June 2012, if the company doesn't take sufficient offsetting measures like capex cuts in a lower price environment, if iron ore prices do not recover to $120/ton as we currently expect, or in the case of longer-than-assumed South African strikes.

Our base-case scenario factors in:

-- High capex of $5.5 billion in 2012 and $6 billion in 2013 in line with the company's guidance;

-- Dividend payments of about $1 billion;

-- Dividends to minority shareholders somewhat below 2011 levels, but still high, given strong free operating cash flow expected at Kumba iron ore, assuming the normal operating environment is reinstated.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We consider Anglo American's liquidity to be adequate, under our criteria, based on our estimation of a ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months substantially above 1.2x. At the same time, the company is exposed to exchange controls in South Africa, where it has major operations.

Exchange controls constrain the company's access to liquidity to some extent. For example, proceeds from disposals in South Africa are typically retained there. In our view this is mitigated by Anglo American's conservative approach to liquidity management and large liquidity reserves.

The key sources of liquidity on June 30, 2012, included:

-- $10.1 billion in cash, excluding $1 billion in cash that we estimate to be tied to operations and $0.2 billion;

-- $8.0 billion of availability under medium-term committed bank lines, including the core backup facility at Anglo American PLC level maturing in 2015;

-- $1.7 billion of cash consideration received from the Codelco/Mitsui joint venture for a 24.5% shareholding in Anglo American Sur in August; and

-- Neutral free cash flow, assuming that Anglo American would significantly reduce capex in a lower pricing environment.

The company has also issued approximately $2.3 billion of bonds in September.

The key uses of liquidity may include:

-- Minimal short-term maturities in the next 12 months of $0.4 billion. Debt maturing in the 12 months following is about $3.9 billion, which is substantial, but manageable given the company's cash reserves, bank lines, and our view of its good access to financing;

-- $5.1 billion payment for an additional stake acquired in De Beers made on Aug. 16, 2012;

-- $0.6 billion to be paid for the 58.9% interest in the Revuboe metallurgical coal project in Mozambique;

-- Dividends to minority shareholders somewhat below 2011 levels; and

-- Dividends to shareholders, which in our base-case scenario total about $1 billion.

We note that there are no financial covenants in the credit facilities and bonds at parent company level. Anglo American has a number of covenants, with ample headroom, at subsidiary level.

Recovery analysis

Anglo American's reported gross debt of $12.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, primarily consisted of bonds. The principal financing vehicle within the group is Anglo American Capital PLC, a wholly owned, directly held subsidiary of Anglo American PLC, whose debt obligations are guaranteed by Anglo American PLC. Anglo American South Africa Ltd. is the holding company for Anglo American's South African operations, and is a wholly owned, indirectly held subsidiary of Anglo American. Anglo American also guarantees debt issued in South Africa under the ZAR20 billion domestic medium-term note program. The level of structural subordination within the group is limited, in our view.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the risk that we could lower the rating in the next 18 months, if:

-- The company's concentration in South Africa remains high and country risks remain elevated, which would likely lead us to revise the company's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "strong";

-- The company loses substantial production and cash flow from South Africa, due to protracted strikes continuing into 2013; or

-- If Anglo American's credit ratios weaken, including as a result of rising debt and less supportive commodity prices, and the fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt declines below 45% without any clear prospects of near-term improvement.

Stabilization of the outlook would require:

-- Strikes in the platinum segment to end and iron ore production to be resumed;

-- Our future assessment of Anglo American's business risk profile to remain "strong"; and

-- Improved commodity prices and/or adequate downside resilience and, if needed, management actions to ensure negative free cash flow remains manageable and ratios in line with the rating as mentioned above.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Anglo American PLC

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Anglo American Capital PLC

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Commercial Paper* A-2

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Anglo American PLC

Corporate Credit Rating

South African National Scale zaAA+/--/zaA-1 zaAA/--/zaA-1

Anglo American SA Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* zaAA+ zaAA

*Guarantor: Anglo American PLC