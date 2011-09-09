TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in RMBS deals Pelican Mortgages 2 And 3

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 09-
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow our updated counterparty
analysis, the application of our updated subsidy stresses on the
government-subsidized loans in each pool, and our credit and
cash flow analysis.
-- The ratings in Pelican Mortgages No. 2 and No.
3 are capped at 'AA-' due to Portuguese sovereign
risk.
-- Following application of our updated subsidy stresses, we
have lowered our ratings on one class of notes in each
transaction.
-- We have also raised our ratings on two classes of notes
in Pelican Mortgages No. 2, following the change of a
counterparty, and affirmed our ratings on three classes of notes
in Pelican Mortgages No. 3.
-- Pelican Mortgages No. 2 and No. 3 are Portuguese RMBS
transactions that securitize loans originated by Caixa Economica
Montepio Geral .
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions in Pelican Mortgages No. 2 PLC and SAGRES
Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos S.A. (Pelican
Mortgages No. 3).