TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in RMBS deals Pelican Mortgages 2 And 3

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 09-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow our updated counterparty analysis, the application of our updated subsidy stresses on the government-subsidized loans in each pool, and our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- The ratings in Pelican Mortgages No. 2 and No. 3 are capped at 'AA-' due to Portuguese sovereign risk.

-- Following application of our updated subsidy stresses, we have lowered our ratings on one class of notes in each transaction.

-- We have also raised our ratings on two classes of notes in Pelican Mortgages No. 2, following the change of a counterparty, and affirmed our ratings on three classes of notes in Pelican Mortgages No. 3.

-- Pelican Mortgages No. 2 and No. 3 are Portuguese RMBS transactions that securitize loans originated by Caixa Economica Montepio Geral .

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Pelican Mortgages No. 2 PLC and SAGRES Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos S.A. (Pelican Mortgages No. 3).