TEXT-S&P ratings - Aleris International Inc.

Oct 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aleris International Inc. ------------------------------ 17-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Ohio
Primary SIC: Aluminum sheet,
plate, and foil
Mult. CUSIP6: 014477
Mult. CUSIP6: 01449B
Mult. CUSIP6: 449681
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--
02-Jun-2010 NR/-- NR/--
12-Feb-2009 D/-- D/--
29-Jan-2009 CCC-/-- CCC-/--
06-Jan-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
12-Nov-2008 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 7.625% sr nts due 02/15/2018 B 17-Oct-2012
US$400 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B 17-Oct-2012