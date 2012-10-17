TEXT-Fitch:Investor search for yield eases access for lesser credits

Oct 17 - Fewer and less severe economic swings in 2012, a benign default rate environment, and an influx of cash into the high yield asset class have each contributed to the tightening of high yield bond spreads, granting lower quality credits easier access to investors according to Fitch Ratings. Spread compression in the leveraged loan market has also allowed a wave of repricings in that space.

U.S. high yield bond spreads have been on a downward trajectory for the better part of 2012, having tightened approximately 150 basis points. Thus far in 2012, primary yields have averaged 7.50%, compared with 8.15% in 2011 and 8.75% in 2010.

Lower rated issuers have recently accessed the high yield bond and loan markets to reap the same benefits higher rated issuers have over the past 12 months. We note that access to the debt capital markets can change rather quickly, and lower rated companies that don't take advantage of the current accommodative issuing environment could be shut out the next time the markets freeze up.

During the first quarter of 2012, investors sought out higher quality issues in the 'BB' category coming off a volatile second half of 2011. Investors' flight to quality caused 'BB' spreads to tighten approximately 100 basis points over the first three months of 2012. As volatility returned to the global markets in May and June, investors' "risk-off" mentality returned, which caused spreads to temporarily widen over a five-week period. By mid-summer, investor risk-on mentality had returned to the market. This time around, investors shifted their focus toward the 'B' category, which carried a spread premium of approximately 175 bps versus 'BB' issues.

Investor focus on lower quality, higher yielding assets in 2012 has shifted the primary supply mix. As a percentage of total issuance, 'BB' rated issuance has trended downward over the last three quarters from more than 35% to approximately 20%. Meanwhile, 'B' rated issuance has increased steadily from around 40% to more than 50% at the end of the third quarter.

The continued downward pressure on spreads through the end of the summer has forced investors to look even further down the credit spectrum for yield, this time in the 'CCC' category. This has prompted a wave of 'CCC' rated issuance beginning in September through the first part of October. During this time, over $8.2 billion of 'CCC' issuance was offered (16% of total issuance during this time) - that's double the amount issued during the first seven months of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Issuers with substantial credit risk, such as K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ($977 million), Ryerson Inc. ($900 million), and Michaels Stores, Inc. ($200 million; 6.0% yield), have been able issue bonds over last few weeks, at an average yield of 7.8%.

Trends observed in the high yield bond market have also been seen in the leveraged loan market. Loan spreads have decreased approximately 35 to 85 basis points since the beginning of the year due to strong demand from banks and CLOs. This, in turn, has prompted record refinancing volumes and a recent wave of repricings. Issuers such as Roofing Supply Group, CAMP International Holdings, and Zayo Group LLC, which entered the market during the first or second quarters of 2012, are now back in the market to reprice term loans. Based on a limited sample of closed repricings to date, several issuers have been able to reduce their current loans spreads by more than 100 basis points.

Spread compression has pushed overall primary institutional loan yields close to the 6.0% mark. This has forced loan investors to also turn to lower credit quality issues to find yield. In September, 'CCC' category or non-rated issuance represented 19% of total issuance in the month, its first noticeable increase in 2012. According to Thomson Reuters LPC, recent 'CCC' category rated credit facilities to come to market include: BJ's Wholesale Club ($1.6 billion; second-lien; L+850 bps), Cannery Casino Resorts LLC ($590 million; second-lien; L+875 bps), and Trizetto Group Inc. ($150 million; second-lien; L+725 bps).

While issuance is up, a limiting factor for future 'CCC' issuance is CLOs ability to invest in 'CCC' assets. CLOs continue to be active buyers of primary loans at approximately 47% of the total loan buyer base.