TEXT-Fitch:Investor search for yield eases access for lesser credits

Oct 17 - Fewer and less severe economic swings in
2012, a benign default rate environment, and an influx of cash into the high
yield asset class have each contributed to the tightening of high yield bond
spreads, granting lower quality credits easier access to investors according to
Fitch Ratings. Spread compression in the leveraged loan market has also allowed
a wave of repricings in that space.
U.S. high yield bond spreads have been on a downward trajectory for the better
part of 2012, having tightened approximately 150 basis points. Thus far in 2012,
primary yields have averaged 7.50%, compared with 8.15% in 2011 and 8.75% in
2010.
Lower rated issuers have recently accessed the high yield bond and loan markets
to reap the same benefits higher rated issuers have over the past 12 months. We
note that access to the debt capital markets can change rather quickly, and
lower rated companies that don't take advantage of the current accommodative
issuing environment could be shut out the next time the markets freeze up.
During the first quarter of 2012, investors sought out higher quality issues in
the 'BB' category coming off a volatile second half of 2011. Investors' flight
to quality caused 'BB' spreads to tighten approximately 100 basis points over
the first three months of 2012. As volatility returned to the global markets in
May and June, investors' "risk-off" mentality returned, which caused spreads to
temporarily widen over a five-week period. By mid-summer, investor risk-on
mentality had returned to the market. This time around, investors shifted their
focus toward the 'B' category, which carried a spread premium of approximately
175 bps versus 'BB' issues.
Investor focus on lower quality, higher yielding assets in 2012 has shifted the
primary supply mix. As a percentage of total issuance, 'BB' rated issuance has
trended downward over the last three quarters from more than 35% to
approximately 20%. Meanwhile, 'B' rated issuance has increased steadily from
around 40% to more than 50% at the end of the third quarter.
The continued downward pressure on spreads through the end of the summer has
forced investors to look even further down the credit spectrum for yield, this
time in the 'CCC' category. This has prompted a wave of 'CCC' rated issuance
beginning in September through the first part of October. During this time, over
$8.2 billion of 'CCC' issuance was offered (16% of total issuance during this
time) - that's double the amount issued during the first seven months of 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Issuers with substantial credit risk, such as K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
($977 million), Ryerson Inc. ($900 million), and Michaels Stores, Inc. ($200
million; 6.0% yield), have been able issue bonds over last few weeks, at an
average yield of 7.8%.
Trends observed in the high yield bond market have also been seen in the
leveraged loan market. Loan spreads have decreased approximately 35 to 85 basis
points since the beginning of the year due to strong demand from banks and CLOs.
This, in turn, has prompted record refinancing volumes and a recent wave of
repricings. Issuers such as Roofing Supply Group, CAMP International Holdings,
and Zayo Group LLC, which entered the market during the first or second quarters
of 2012, are now back in the market to reprice term loans. Based on a limited
sample of closed repricings to date, several issuers have been able to reduce
their current loans spreads by more than 100 basis points.
Spread compression has pushed overall primary institutional loan yields close to
the 6.0% mark. This has forced loan investors to also turn to lower credit
quality issues to find yield. In September, 'CCC' category or non-rated issuance
represented 19% of total issuance in the month, its first noticeable increase in
2012. According to Thomson Reuters LPC, recent 'CCC' category rated credit
facilities to come to market include: BJ's Wholesale Club ($1.6 billion;
second-lien; L+850 bps), Cannery Casino Resorts LLC ($590 million; second-lien;
L+875 bps), and Trizetto Group Inc. ($150 million; second-lien; L+725 bps).
While issuance is up, a limiting factor for future 'CCC' issuance is CLOs
ability to invest in 'CCC' assets. CLOs continue to be active buyers of primary
loans at approximately 47% of the total loan buyer base.