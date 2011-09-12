TEXT-S&P affirms 'BBB' rating On Toshiba Corp.; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12-
-- Earnings from Toshiba's core social infrastructure and
electronic devices segments are likely to remain stable for the foreseeable
future.
-- The company maintains a financial policy that prioritizes improved
finances while measures are implemented to restructure its businesses and
achieve growth.
-- The company's financial risk profile is likely to remain within a
range consistent with the current ratings for the next one to two years, even
given the impact of external financing necessary for its plan to acquire The
Shaw Group's stake in Westinghouse Electric.
-- Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
ratings on the company; the outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the 'BBB' long-term and
'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Toshiba Corp. because we see a
decrease in the likelihood that Toshiba's financial standing will deteriorate
substantially in the next one to two years. The outlook on the long-term
corporate credit rating is stable. We also affirmed the 'BBB' senior unsecured
debt rating on Toshiba and the ratings on its overseas subsidiaries. Although
the company's emphasis on growth and improvements to its business weighs on its
financial performance, we believe its earnings, particularly those of its
mainstay businesses, have become more stable. In addition, Toshiba prioritizes
the improvement of its finances.