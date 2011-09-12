TEXT-Fitch affirms FRANS 2003 notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FRANS 2003's notes as follows:

EUR20.46m class A-1 (XS0171588055): affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

EUR194m class A-2 (XS0171590200): affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

EUR29.67m class B (XS0171590622): affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook

The class A1 and A2 notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from MBIA Assurance S.A. (MBIA) in respect of timely payments of interest and timely repayment of principal according to the schedule. However, the ratings reflect the transaction's underlying ratings without credit given to the financial guarantee from MBIA following Fitch's withdrawal of MBIA's Insurer Financial Strength rating in June 2008.

The transaction involves the financing of aircraft loans entered into by Air France , which are financed through the issuance of fixed-rate and floating-enhanced secured aircraft notes. There are 16 aircraft of which 12 are Airbus narrow-body aircraft whilst the remainder are Boeing wide-body aircraft.

Fitch continues to apply its Surveillance Criteria for Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates to review the transaction. The transaction relies to a large extent on Air France's obligation to pay the instalments on the aircraft loans on the aircraft underpinning the transaction. If Air France fails to make payment under the aircraft loans, the noteholders are entitled to enforce the sale of the aircraft and use the sales proceeds to pay off outstanding debt. The agency has assessed the current and projected over-collateralisation and recovery levels for each class of notes and concluded that they are consistent with the notes' ratings.