版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Speedway Motorsports ratings not affected by favorable extension of Fox's NASCAR rights deal

Oct 18 Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

* Moody's said NASCAR's announcement that it signed a new eight-year multi-platform media rights agreement with FOX Sports Media Group does not affect Speedway Motorsports, Inc.'s (SMI) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating or stable rating outlook.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐